The Methods Section | Episode 7 || Fabio Vighi
Part one of a critical survey of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" through the lenses of history, political economy, technology, and empire building.
Apr 17
Jesse Zurawell
March 2024
The Methods Section | Episode 6 || Glory Jones
An examination of global empire's obsessive violence against Haiti.
Mar 17
Jesse Zurawell
The Methods Section | Episode 5 || Rurik Skywalker and Edward Slavsquat
The Russia-Ukraine (not-) war: neither "side" is winning, and neither will win. So what is the Slav-on-Slav slaughter for? Far more than what the…
Mar 7
Jesse Zurawell
February 2024
The Methods Section | Episode 4 || Isa Blumi
Global empire—whose roster of actors extends well beyond the US, its Western partners, and their media apparatuses—is enabling the Zionist entity's…
Feb 28
Jesse Zurawell
The Methods Section | Episode 3 || Dr. Mark Bailey
Interrogating antagonism toward no-virus reality in the "health-freedom movement"; and why liberating ourselves from the pseudoscience of virology is…
Feb 22
Jesse Zurawell
The Methods Section | Episode 2 (Part II) || Glory Jones
The genocide in Palestine as an accelerator of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Feb 12
Jesse Zurawell
The Methods Section | Episode 2 (Part I) || Glory Jones
The genocide in Palestine as an accelerator of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Feb 2
Jesse Zurawell
January 2024
The Methods Section | Episode 1 || Isa Blumi
[Recorded on January 20, 2024.]
Jan 22
Jesse Zurawell
