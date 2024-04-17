The Methods Section

March 2024

The Methods Section | Episode 6 || Glory Jones
An examination of global empire's obsessive violence against Haiti.
  
Jesse Zurawell
The Methods Section | Episode 5 || Rurik Skywalker and Edward Slavsquat
The Russia-Ukraine (not-) war: neither "side" is winning, and neither will win. So what is the Slav-on-Slav slaughter for? Far more than what the…
  
Jesse Zurawell
February 2024

The Methods Section | Episode 4 || Isa Blumi
Global empire—whose roster of actors extends well beyond the US, its Western partners, and their media apparatuses—is enabling the Zionist entity's…
  
Jesse Zurawell
The Methods Section | Episode 3 || Dr. Mark Bailey
Interrogating antagonism toward no-virus reality in the "health-freedom movement"; and why liberating ourselves from the pseudoscience of virology is…
  
Jesse Zurawell
The Methods Section | Episode 2 (Part II) || Glory Jones
The genocide in Palestine as an accelerator of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.
  
Jesse Zurawell
The Methods Section | Episode 2 (Part I) || Glory Jones
The genocide in Palestine as an accelerator of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.
  
Jesse Zurawell
January 2024

The Methods Section | Episode 1 || Isa Blumi
[Recorded on January 20, 2024.]
  
Jesse Zurawell
