The Methods Section | Episode 3 || Dr. Mark Bailey
Interrogating antagonism toward no-virus reality in the "health-freedom movement"; and why liberating ourselves from the pseudoscience of virology is more urgent than ever.
[Recorded on February 21, 2024.]
This five part “Viral Delusion” series is the quickest way to get up to speed. They can just be listened to while you are doing other things.
There was no “lab leak.”
Patents and money trails are not proof of existence.
The Viral Delusion, Episode One: “The Tragic Pseudoscience of SARS-C0V-2 (Behind the Pandemic Curtain)
https://rumble.com/v1709eh-the-viral-delusion-episode-1-the-tragic-pseudoscience-of-sars-cov-2.html
The Viral Delusion, Ep. 2:
“Monkey Business: Polio, Measles, and How it All Began.”
https://rumble.com/vznxcp-ep.-2-the-viral-delusion-monkey-business-polio-measles-and-how-it-all-began.html
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu
https://rumble.com/v114r69-the-viral-delusion-part-3-the-mask-of-death-the-plague-smallpox-and-the-spa.html
The Viral Delusion Ep. 4:
AIDS: The deadly Deseption
https://rumble.com/v180vny-the-viral-delusion-part-4-aids-a-deadly-deception.html
The Viral Delusion, Ep. 5:
Sequencing the Virus: … without the virus.
https://rumble.com/v122bnj-the-viral-delusion-part-5-sequencing-the-virus-without-the-virus-06.04.2022.html
Link to full Viral Delusion series, 1 - 5:
https://rumble.com/v1g02e3-the-viral-delusion-episode-1-5-the-tragic-pseudoscience-of-sars-cov2-full-d.html
For 11.99, you may get better quality and support the creators at:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io
Doctor Samantha Bailey, Bioweapon B.S.:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IYElbp12lKh0/
A Farewell to Virology, text:
https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/A-FAREWELL-TO-VIROLOGY-Expert-Edition-English.pdf
A Farewell to Virology, part one - video commentary series with Steve Falconer
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/A-Farewell-to-Virology-pt-1-Final:3
A Farewell to Virology, Part Two:
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Afarewelltovirologyparttwo:8
For further information, read Virus Mania, Fauci’s First Fraud, and AIDS, Opium, Diamonds, and Empire
Watch House of Numbers and Fauci’s First Fraud, on Rumble:
https://tinyurl.com/mw289xvm
House of Numbers:
https://rumble.com/v34060n-house-of-numbers-the-cdcpharma-aids-scam.html
Bioweapon BS, Doctor Samantha Bailey
https://rumble.com/v1mkr5w-bioweapon-bs-dr.-sam-bailey.html
The End of COVID documentary series:
TheEndOfCOVID.com
The Yin & Yang of HIV, Part One:
https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/the-yin-yang-of-hiv-part-one/
The Yin & Yang of HIV, Part Two:
https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/the-yin-and-yang-of-hiv-part-two/
The Yin & Yang of HIV, Part Three:
https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/the-yin-and-yang-of-hiv-part-three/
The End of Germ Theory
https://rumble.com/v1adh7r-the-end-of-germ-theory.html
For more good resources:
https://www.theperthgroup.com
“HIV, A Virus Like No Other:”
https://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf
https://viroliegy.com
FaucisFirstFraud.com
DrSamBailey.com
The liberation of the mind from fear is more urgent than ever before.
And with this comes reasoning vs the current escalated insanity of humanity.
Dr Mark and Sam B rock.